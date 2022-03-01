Local creatives wanted for Santa Barbara Fair exhibitions

The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is set to open at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on April 27, and organizers have opened up the call for exhibitions.

Central Coast residents who wish to showcase their creative projects are invited to apply online.

Organizers say exhibitions are open to people of all ages and skill levels. Exhibits will include art, crafts, collections, baked goods, table settings, jewelry, floral arrangements, quilting, knitting, writing, photography and more.

The fair will run for five days, from April 27 to May 1.

This year's theme is "Meet Me at the Fair."

There are no residency requirements for exhibitors, and those wishing to apply can find more information online or by calling 805-687-0766.