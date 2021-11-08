Local cub scouts help the community with Scouting for Food drive

Local cub scouts are collecting food from their neighbors in an effort to help the community and donate to the SLO Food Bank.

On Sunday, Cub Scout Pack 13 in Arroyo Grande passed out flyers and paper bags around nearby neighborhoods to spread the word about their Scouting for Food activity. The Scouting for Food event will then be taking place on Nov. 14 when the scouts will collect all donated food from their neighbors.

On Nov. 15, the donations will be dropped off at the SLO Food Bank. The scouts will also get the chance to learn more about what the food bank does to help the community.

"So this month of November we're working on the point of the scout law which is being helpful," said Cub Master for Pack 13 Tom Steiger. "This is the way the scouts can really have some hands on activity to learn how to be helpful for their community for those people who may not have enough to eat."

The ages of the scouts in Pack 13 range from kindergarten to 5th grade.

Parent Committee Chair Amanda Carter says Pack 13 is celebrating 75 years of cub scouting in the five cities community, giving kids the opportunity to learn lifelong skills such as leadership, citizenship, and service.

More information on Cub Scout Pack 13 can be found here.