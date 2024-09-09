Local dance group Deyo Dances is debuting its latest performance at the Spanos Theater.

Local dance group Deyo Dances is debuting its latest performance this Saturday at the Spanos Theater.

The performance will be a mixture of several different dance styles that company director Lisa Deyo has been teaching for 22 years.

KSBY News caught up with Deyo at a rehearsal on Sunday ahead of the performance.

"I want people to come and see it,” said Lisa Deyo, choreographer and director of Deyo Dances. “The most important part of making these works for me is to have them matter to people, to have them watch over the audience and let them feel something, because that's that's my whole purpose of making them."

You can find details on the group and their upcoming performance on the group's website.