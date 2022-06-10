Local dog to compete at Westminster Dog Show

A Central Coast dog has qualified for the Westminster Dog Show.

Dogs earn points when they compete at dog shows and the top five of each breed in the country are invited to the big show.

EJ, a Great Pyrenees, qualified and will compete there later this month.

It's the first time Terrie Strom will have a dog in the show.

"You watch Westminster on TV and you're like someday, someday that's gonna be me and my dog," Strom said.

The show starts on Saturday, June 18 at the Lyndhurst Mansion near New York City.

The show was originally scheduled for January but was postponed until June because of the pandemic.