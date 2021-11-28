Local economy feels the support on Small Business Saturday

On Small Business Saturday, there was no shortage of holiday deals in downtown San Luis Obispo.

"Just having people come in and support local, it's really inspiring to see," said Abrianna Rose, the manager at Ambiance.

The local economy felt the support.

"People who are supporting our online business too, we've definitely seen it both yesterday and today," said Rose.

Some businesses even partnered with others.

"Small businesses are very important to us so, we've worked together with another small business, which is a local athletic wear company called Wildlerr," said Rose.

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce promoted Small Business Saturday through their passport program.

Shoppers picked up a passport at any participating location and got a stamp with each purchase.

Once they had eight stamps and brought the passport to a drop off location they were entered into a drawing for a basket full of gift cards to local businesses downtown.

The City of San Luis Obispo also provided free parking in the parking structures downtown for shoppers as well as a free bus service on Small Business Saturday.

Each small business also had their own deals.

"Today we are doing 25 percent off of outerwear as it starts to cool down that's really important," said Rose.

"If you come in today, if you get items under 50 dollars, I'll give you 10 percent off and anything of your order over 50 dollars you're going to get 15 percent off your entire order," said Erik Purinton, the manager at Tails Pet Boutique.

"I think everyone's doing kind of their own thing which is nice,"said Sara Vaskov, Hands Gallery owner. "So, as a thank you to our customers we're doing gift card giveaways throughout the day,"

Hands Gallery gave away four gift certificates doing random drawings throughout the day until 8pm.

Shoppers each had their own reason for supporting local businesses Saturday.

"I shop here all the time," said Paso Robles resident, Barbara Cohen. "I come here, I go to Art Central, I come here, I have lunch, and it's just the holiday spirit, it's a great thing to do."

"I feel like it's better to support small business owners than big corporates because the money is going to go to the small, hardworking business owners than the corporates," said visitor, Angie Osterthlaer.

And business owners are thankful.

"We're so grateful for any and all support and people, are just, they're coming out in droves and we're so happy," said Vaskov.

Store owners said they were pleased with the turnout from the community this weekend, and that they appreciate the efforts the city has made, such as providing free parking, to support local shopping.