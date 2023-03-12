Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local emergency declared in the city of Arroyo Grande

Arroyo Grande storm damage
KSBY
Arroyo Grande storm damage
Posted at 9:18 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 00:18:47-05

Due to recent storms and subsequent damage, a local emergency has been declared in the city of Arroyo Grande.

The City's Emergency Services Director and the City Manager issued a proclamation announcing the declaration via Twitter Saturday.

Substantial rainfall, high winds, rising water levels along creeks within the City, flooding of local streets and infrastructure, as well as damage to private property has greatly impacted Arroyo Grande residents.

According to the Proclamation, the impacts of the recent weather events exceed the City's capacity address these issues with its own personnel and resources.

By declaring a local emergency, the powers, functions, and duties of the emergency organization of Arroyo Grande are now prescribed by State law, ordinances, resolutions and approved emergency plans of the City.

The declaration will be in place for the next seven days emergency and will continue depending on a decision by the City Council.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg