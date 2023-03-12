Local emergency declared in the city of Arroyo Grande

Due to recent storms and subsequent damage, a local emergency has been declared in the city of Arroyo Grande.

The City's Emergency Services Director and the City Manager issued a proclamation announcing the declaration via Twitter Saturday.

Proclamation Declaring the Existence of a Local Emergency in the City of Arroyo Grande: Proclamation Declaring the Existence of a Local Emergency in the City of Arroyo Grande ( March 2023 and Ongoing Storm Events Beginning December 27, 2022) https://t.co/ED1PZa1VvB — Arroyo Grande City (@ArroyoGrandeCA) March 12, 2023

Substantial rainfall, high winds, rising water levels along creeks within the City, flooding of local streets and infrastructure, as well as damage to private property has greatly impacted Arroyo Grande residents.

According to the Proclamation, the impacts of the recent weather events exceed the City's capacity address these issues with its own personnel and resources.

By declaring a local emergency, the powers, functions, and duties of the emergency organization of Arroyo Grande are now prescribed by State law, ordinances, resolutions and approved emergency plans of the City.

The declaration will be in place for the next seven days emergency and will continue depending on a decision by the City Council.

