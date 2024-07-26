Local event brings attention to missing and murdered indigenous women

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, the "We Ride for Her" event took place at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Reservation.

Organizers aimed to advocate for the end of violence against Native women, an issue that occurs at a disproportionately high rate.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians collaborated with Medicine Wheel Ride to host Thursday's event which featured welcoming celebrations, a film screening, and dinner.

Medicine Wheel Ride is an Arizona-based motorcycle group made up of indigenous women. They regularly hold rides and rallies to raise funds for issues impacting indigenous peoples.

An attendee had this to say about "We Ride For Her:"

"This event means a lot because there's a lot of women from Canada all the way down to Brazil that go missing, that get sex trafficked, that need a voice. These women who are riding their motorcycles, promoting this cause, are the voice for many of those women."