Local events commemorate 21 years since 9/11

Sunday, Sept. 11, will mark 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Many local groups and agencies are hosting memorial events to honor those who lost their lives.

San Luis Obispo County

The Templeton Fire and Emergency Services is inviting community members to participate in a stair climb at the Templeton High School Volunteer Stadium. Those who participate can climb 110 floors to pay tribute to first responders and civilians who lost their lives in the attacks. The climb begins at 8 a.m.

Several agencies in Morro Bay are holding a Patriot's Day Service to recognize the anniversary. The 30-minute ceremony will begin at about 8:45 a.m. in front of the Morro Bay Fire Station, at 715 Harbor St. Morro Bay Fire, Police and Harbor Department are participating.

Ampsurf invites people to join in an annual 9/11 Paddle Out in Pismo Beach to honor the day. The group says they are also commemorating veterans. The event begins at 7:45 for set up, and participants will suit up at 8 a.m.

Santa Barbara County

Santa Maria Fire Department will commemorate the losses suffered that day with a ceremony at each Santa Maria fire station. First responders and community members are invited to arrive at 7:20 a.m. The ceremony begins at 7:30 and will include a lowering of the flags to half-staff and a moment of silence.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to the Sunken Gardens for a ceremony that will include the Sheriff's Office Honor Guard and local dignitaries for a Flag of Honor Across America Memorial. It is the second year the event is happening in Santa Barbara. It begins at 9 a.m., and participants are encouraged to bring a folding chair or blanket due to limited seating.