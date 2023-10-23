Local fall festival supporting Cal Poly SLO Cat Rescue and Sanctuary program

A fall festival was held at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on Sunday to support the non-profit Cat Rescue and Sanctuary on campus.

Festivities included live music, rare and interesting plants, ceramics, and plenty of cats!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cal Poly Cat program.

KSBY News spoke with some members of the program who shared how people can get involved.

"We have people who just donate their time and effort as volunteers, we even have beautiful volunteer events which are quite amazing, where local businesses, local clubs, stuff like that will get involved with our shelter, and we'll do some form of clean up or fundraising or something like that," said Maya, a member of the Cat Rescue and Sanctuary program."Whatever way that anyone wants to get involved, we are more than welcome to accommodate that.”

Maya said that the cat program is also looking for foster families for the kittens.