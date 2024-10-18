Local farm celebrates 75th anniversary of 'Peanuts' with a themed corn maze

Dozens of corn mazes across North America are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Charles Schulz' "Peanuts" with a design based on the famed cartoon; one of those corn mazes is located in San Luis Obispo.

Brookeshire Farms is just one of four farms in California that were chosen to create a "Peanuts" themed maze this year.

According to farm owners, the maze trail is nearly three miles long and takes about an hour to complete. Owners also say the maze has two games inside of it.

Shawn Callaway, a co-owner of Brookshire Farms, told KSBY that the feat proved to be difficult, but was ultimately successful.

"The farm started about 14 years ago and we've been building it bigger and bigger and having different mazes every year," Callaway said. "This year has been a very big challenge to get everything growing. The weather has been a little bit cooler out here than normal, and the maze has turned out really, really well."

The corn maze will be open until Oct. 31. Details on the farm's events can be found on the Brookshire Farms website.