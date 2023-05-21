Local farm workers got a helping hand today in Santa Maria.

It was all part of the 12th Annual "Day of the Farm Worker" event. Which aims to celebrate and support workers and their families.

The resource fair provided free services and health screenings, such as updated COVID-19 vaccines, blood pressure checks and more.

There were also activities for kids like games and face painting.

"These resources are very valuable because a lot of times we may not know what resources are available in the community. So when we come to these healthcare, these health fairs, when we come to these community events, we get to meet folks that are representing various agencies, various nonprofits," said Jose Guzman, Community Health Centers Outreach services Director.

Nearly 500 people showed up to check out the resources. There was also a raffle for some new bikes.