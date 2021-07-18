Local farmers participate in Open Farm Day

On Saturday, FARMstead ED and the SLO County Farm Trail hosted their first annual Open Farm Day, a self-guided day of touring local county farms.

This family-friendly experience was a chance to learn about agriculture through demonstrations, tastings, and farm tours. Local farms swung open their gates to showcase everything from beekeeping to olive growing, while local ranchers introduced goats, alpacas, sheep, pigs, and more.

The self-guided tour featured over 15 farms and ranches, and almost two dozen producers and purveyors. The event also benefits local non-profit organizations such as Glean SLO, the SLO Food Bank, and the Great AGventure.

According to FARMstead ED, participants could relax at picnic spots, shop at pop-up markets, and enjoy tastings of various foods. For an additional charge, farm-fresh brunch boxes and lunch options featuring local fare were also available, in addition to an elegant table-to-farm Greenhouse Dinner.

For more information on tours with FARMstead ED and the SLO County Farm Trail, visit farmsteaded.com.

