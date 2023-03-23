Local first responders conduct swift water training exercise in Salina River

Local first responders have been working together during training exercises this week.

On Wednesday, CAL FIRE SLO says 20 members of its Urban Search and Rescue teams were training in the Salinas River in Templeton.

The California Highway Patrol says it worked with the Paso Robles and Cambria fire departments on Wednesday, focusing on swift water rescue techniques.

CHP’s H-70 helicopter assisted while helicopter rescue technician team member worked on water rescue techniques before being hoisted out of the water by H-70.

“Collaborative training exercise between agencies, such as today’s training scenario, help ensure the highest degree of success of actual rescue when they arise,” CHP said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Several rescues have taken place in the Salinas Riverbed already this year due to heavy rainfall the area has experienced.