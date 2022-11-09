Local first responders will come together for emergency management drill

First responders representing departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will come together on Monday, November 14 to participate in an interagency, All Hazard Incident Management Team drill.

This will take place at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall, at 313 West Tunnel Street.

In preparation for future emergencies, both counties have established local All Hazard Incident Management Teams that are activated in events such as wildfires, natural disasters, public health crises, and large planned events.

The teams have been activated in response to recent incidents including the Alisal Fire, Avila Fire, and COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

On November 14, both teams will work together to manage and mitigate a simulated wildfire scenario along the county line, much like these local first responders would do in the event of a real incident. Participants will function in pre-designated roles that align with the state and national incident management system.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department says understanding and practicing incident management skills are critical to success during real, local emergencies. Additionally, training with local partner agencies gives first responders the opportunity to build relationships and trust among all the involved departments.

More than 40 local first responders will participate in Monday’s drill.