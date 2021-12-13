Local food and music festival fundraises to 'bash' cancer

For the third year in a row, one Cal Poly lecturer is turning his love for music into a fundraiser for local kids battling cancer.

The fundraiser, titled the Bash Cancer Fest, was created by Anthony Randazzo as a tribute to his beloved aunt. The local food and music festival is for all community members, with proceeds from the event going directly to Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a non-profit that provides financial aid, emotional support, and educational advocacy for low-to-moderate income families who have a child battling cancer.

Randazzo recruited his students to create the festival as part of his project management curriculum.

"Many of our students have been affected by cancer in one way or another, and for some this is a labor of love, not just a school assignment," said Randazzo.

This year's festival took place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Red Barn, located in Los Osos. It featured lots of local bands such as Surfeza, Turkey Buzzards, Driftwood Brothers, and The Bogies.

Additional fund-raising activities included a silent auction and raffle. Organizers say the 2021 Bash Cancer Fest is sponsored mostly by local organizations.

According to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, they are currently serving a record number of families this year. They are also currently promoting their Project Holiday program, which provides gifts, Christmas trees, stockings, meals, grocery gift cards and gas gift cards to the families they serve.

More information on the Bash Cancer Fest and how to get involved can be found here.