Local Food Truck Rally to operate every Wednesday

Local food truck, Big Wave Sushi created a Food Truck Rally that began operating on Wednesday, November 30 from noon to 6 p.m.

Big Wave Sushi along with a bunch of other local food trucks will operate at The Kitchen Terminal located at 4750 Allene way in San Luis Obispo every Wednesday.

Bear City Social, Baguette About It, Central Coast Pizza Trolley, Grapevine Catering, and The Second Line Beignets are some of the vendors who will be participating.

"We wanted to get all of the food truck vendors we could together for one event, one place once a week," Big Wave Sushi Owner, Lucas Wortelvoer told KSBY. "We've got the room. We've got parking easy in and out, right off 227 off of Kendall Road. And this is going to be a real happening if we can get the community behind it.”

Officials from Big Wave Sushi say many other vendors are interested and will rotate in and out as the event grows.

The hope for the Food Truck Rally is for it to be able to operate year-round.