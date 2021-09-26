Local foundation holds suicide awareness conference for community

On Saturday, The Knowing You Matter Foundation held a conference to extend resources and help community members who may be struggling during National Suicide Prevention Month.

Knowing You Matter was created by Cindy and Darell Kullman after losing their son, Michael, to suicide in 2019. The foundation aims to "make a difference in the lives of others while raising suicide awareness and promoting emotional health and wellness to the community and beyond."

Saturday's conference took place at Grace Bible Church in Arroyo Grande from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., free to the public.

For those in attendance, the conference offered a Suicide Prevention and Mental Wellness resource fair, words from faith-based speakers Joe Padilla and Sam Anthony Lucania, and an original documentary showing.

"What our hope is today is that those dealing with suicidal ideations, loss of a loved one, or maybe they've attmempted self harm, that they will connect, and through connection be able to talk and get that out," said Darell.

The Kullmans say they hope to break the stigma surrounding the difficult topic and continue their son's legacy of love.

More information on the Knowing You Matter Foundation and its services and resources can be found on the organization's website.

