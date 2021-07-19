Local furniture stores facing high demand despite delivery shortages

DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, demand for many items surged across the country - particularly furniture. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for many items surged across the country - particularly furniture.

“The demand is still very, very strong. Customers and businesses alike are still ordering like crazy,” said Daylight Home and Patio manager Earthann Shaul.

Furniture stores across the Central Coast are experiencing inventory shortages following a decrease in supply and an increase in customer demand.

Luna Rustica manager, Jessica Bernard, said, “Through COVID people are stuck at home and they wanted their home to be their sanctuary.”

And besides COVID, furniture store owners also say they’re seeing many people move to San Luis Obispo, which is also driving up the demand for furniture.

“Twenty-five years in business here in San Luis Obispo, obviously we’ve seen a lot of growth. A lot of growth here. A lot of new homes being built,” said Luna Rustica owner Michael Carija.

All the while, local furniture stores are experiencing the impacts of increased transportation costs. They’re having to warn customers about significant delays.

“Things that used to be eight weeks are now 16 weeks out. I mean, it’s double I feel like for just about anything,” Bernard said.

And furniture stores are trying their best to keep their prices the same.

“We’ve really been holding our prices tight. We’re known for outstanding value in all of the products we offer. We’re hoping things will level out and keep us where we are at this point,” Carija said.

Others are relying on their long-term relationships with manufacturers for discounts.

Shaul said, “We are lucky that we have relationships, long-term relationships with our manufacturers, so we’re able to pass on any type of discount they’re allowing us.”

As for those looking to revamp their homes, furniture store owners advise patience.

“Patience is an action word. You’re going to have to be patient if you really want to invest in what you want,” Shaul said.

