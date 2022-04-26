Local gas station sets prices below $5 per gallon

With gas prices averaging $5.80 for a gallon of regular gas in Santa Barbara County, one local gas station has prices set much lower.

Exxon on H Street in Lompoc was priced at $4.43 a gallon Monday afternoon. Cars were pulling into the gas station from all sides, at times spilling out onto the street as drivers waited to fill up.

The gas station attendant told KSBY that the owner told them to sell the gas at that price. A reason beyond that was not given.

Drivers said they were grateful for the reduced prices, some even calling it a relief.

All other gas stations in Lompoc appeared to be offering gas well above $5 for a gallon of regular gas.

The national average in the state of California was $5.69 Monday.

