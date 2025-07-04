Local girl transforming her school's lost and found into community resource

Janeth Ruiz, an almost 12-year-old from Orcutt, is using discarded clothing to help provide for people in need through the Marian Regional Medical Center Pediatric Closet. Having just completed sixth grade, she's been donating since Kindergarten.

Janeth began her philanthropic contributions when she realized unclaimed clothing was abundant at her school, Joe Nightingale Elementary, according to the hospital, which states she turned to her mother, Teresa, to help collect, clean and donate the gently used garments, transforming the school's lost and found into a helpful asset for the local community.

“The best part is knowing that these clothes are going to people in need - to people who can't afford them or get them easily,” Janeth said.

This week, Janeth has donated around 150 items from her school's lost and found to the hospital's Pediatric Closet, including several sweaters and jackets, the hospital reported.

“We’re so proud that Janeth continues to think of others and find ways to help her community,” her mother said.

The Pediatric Closet was established in 2016 through a partnership between Marian Regional Medical Center and the Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast. The closet, dedicated to the memory of registered nurse Janet Davila, provides essential clothing and supplies to local families in need.

Aside from her contributions, Janeth also dances with Ballet Folklórico Corazón de la Costa, participates in Girl Scouts and has taken up acting.

"It's not just the donations themselves, but Janeth's thoughtfulness and dedication that truly impress me,” says Patty Herrera, director of community health for Dignity Health’s hospitals on the Central Coast. “She saw a problem – usable items going unused – and found a creative solution that directly benefits families in need. Her heart for service is an inspiration to all of us at Marian."