Local groups are looking to purchase devices to convert wheelchairs into an all-terrain vehicles

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County hosted Positive Ride at the Pismo Preserve to provide people with mobility issues with an opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities.

Positive Ride is a local non-profit group that aims to get people in wheelchairs out on trails, beaches, and other adventures.

Positive Ride uses Freedom Trax, which are battery-powered devices that quickly convert manual wheelchairs into an all-terrain vehicles.

Positive Ride and the Land Conservancy are fundraising to purchase Freedom Trax on the central coast that will be free for people to use.

"We are here to make sure that we get as many accessible people out in the public and on the trails and wherever we can get them on the Central Coast," said Travis Jecker, the founder of Positive Ride.

Positive Ride is looking for individuals, businesses, and private foundations to fund one or more Freedom Trax.

The cost of each Freedom Trax is just over $6,200.