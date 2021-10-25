Local gym to donate all October new client fees to charity

A local gym is giving back this holiday season by donating new client fees to a local charity.

McAlister Fitness in San Luis Obispo is donating 100% of the proceeds from their new clients in October to the Family Care Network’s Give Joy Campaign. The gym is also doing a fitness challenge this month called McToberfest with the motto of “Look good, feel good, DO good.” McAlister Fitness is encouraging their clients to do random acts of kindness like buy someone you don’t know a coffee or leave a nice note for their mail carrier.

McAlister Fitness owner, Michael McAlister, says he knows giving during the holidays can go a long way because he can relate to those in need.

“As a child, I struggled with this. We didn’t have a lot of money. There were times when we didn’t have food to put on the table, so it impacted me as a kid. I know how much this helps families out,” said McAlister. “We need this right now. Our whole community needs this. We’re in the fitness business. We got hit hard this year. I knew we had to stay true to who we are, which is big on hustle and bigger on heart and keep leading with our heart. If we can do that and our whole community comes together, I think we can really make an impact.”

McAlister Fitness has raised over half of their goal of $1,000. The gym hopes to continue the partnership in the future. Click here to find out more about the Family Care Network’s Give Joy Campaign.