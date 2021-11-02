Local high school hosts Día de los Muertos celebration

Righetti High School students and staff celebrated Día de los Muertos this Tuesday.

The celebration included two performances at the football stadium, which featured live music and dancing.

Students also planned an altar-decorating contest, a carnival and the school's international language department brought in two food trucks for the event.

Student group Latinos Unidos organized the activities with the goal to promote cultural awareness and diversity.

“It helps us honor and remember those who are deceased and to put this event on for the rest of our school, for the rest of our culture, the rest of our students, it means a lot to me," said Susanna Espinoza, a Junior at Righetti High School.

Día de los Muertos is a tradition that goes back over 3,000 years and is celebrated on November 1 and 2 and it celebrates the lives of deceased loved ones.

Many celebrations consist of creating altars displaying ancestors and relatives' photos.

