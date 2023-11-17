Local high schoolers experience a day in the life of a college student

Cuesta College welcomed more than 500 San Luis Obispo County High School seniors on Thursday.

This was all for students to learn more about the Cuesta College Scholarship, and get a glimpse of college life.

The Cuesta Promise Scholarship offers two years of fee-free college to all recently graduated San Luis Obispo County High School students.

School officials say from this fall semester, there are 904 promise students actively building their academic futures.

"There are more than 100 different options that students get to major in, and so they're going to have the option of meeting with faculty, connecting with students, seeing what a classroom here at Cuesta looks like, and really being able to understand what a day in the life of a Cuesta student is like," said Aaron Borgenson, Cuesta College director of outreach and enrollment services.

Students participated in workshops and then reconvened in the stork gymnasium for lunch, music and a resource fair.