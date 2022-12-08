Local high schoolers take on the Teen Driver Challenge

Local teens spent Wednesday, Dec. 7 learning how to drive safely.

It was part of the Teen Driver Challenge at Allan Hancock College in Lompoc.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department sponsored the training, where students learned safety practices and how to control a car under different circumstances.

The training is designed to teach teen drivers about factors that contribute to crashes, like speeding, driving under the influence and texting while driving.

"I think all new drivers have the opportunity to, you know," said Lompoc High School senior Zachary Scott. "I think it would eliminate a lot of crashes and a lot of like just dumb mistakes that new drivers make because this really coaches you up on those."

