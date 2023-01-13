Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday.

In San Luis Obispo County:



SR 229 from 3.9 miles north to 4.2 miles north of the junction of SR 58

SR 1 from 2.2 miles north of San Simeon to Palo Colorado Rd in Notleys Landing

To see a full list of road closures for San Luis Obispo County you can click here.

Santa Barbara County:



SR 154 from the SR 192 junction to the SR 246 junction

SR 192 from the Tornoe Rd in Santa Barbara to the SR 144 Junction

To see a full list of road closures for Santa Barbara County you can click here.

For more information on highway closures, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone. You may also call 1-800-427-7623 for road information.