Local hire job fair for Guadalupe community

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara is inviting members of the Guadalupe community to a local hire job fair on Wednesday, October 26.

The job fair will be held at the Guadalupe Ranch Acres Community Center, located at 1050 Escalante St beginning at 3 p.m.

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara is currently redeveloping Guadalupe Ranch Acres to construct 80 affordable housing units for Guadalupe residents as the new Escalante Meadows community, which will include a community services hub and child development center.

In anticipation of this new development, the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara is hosting a job fair to connect local businesses and organizations with Guadalupe residents seeking employment.

Representatives from Ashwood Construction, the Employment Development Department, the Workforce Resource Center, and other local employers from a variety of job sectors will be onsite to provide attendees with information about immediate and upcoming employment opportunities.

Free food and drinks will be available for attendees.