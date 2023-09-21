Local homeless organization hosting awareness march: 'It's amazing to see'

A local homeless organization will be hosting one of its marquee events this weekend.

El Camino Homeless Organization, also known as ECHO, is hosting its 12th-annual Long Walk Home Awareness March on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the organization's Atascadero location.

Participants will march together from the campus through downtown Atascadero as a means to raise awareness for those in the community who are experiencing — or who may experience — homelessness.

Check-in for the event is 9 a.m. with the march to follow at 10 a.m.

"It's amazing to see all these different businesses, all these different community members, come out and support each other and support the mission that we have here at ECHO — that is getting people back into housing," said Austin Solheim, who is the manager of donor relations and community engagement for ECHO.

The event will feature live music, barbeque, and friendly faces from all over the county. Members of the organization will be offering tours of the shelter and campus in Atascadero, too.

Tickets can be purchased at the event or on ECHO's website. ECHO's Atascadero location is: 6370 Atascadero Ave, Atascadero, CA 93422.

ECHO — which has over 1,500 volunteers across Atascadero and Paso Robles — has housed 128 men, women and children since January of this year, according to Solheim. "There's more to come," he said. "More to do."