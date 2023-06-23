Local hospital employees raise money for SLO Food Bank

Local hospital employees raised more than $1,500 for the SLO Food Bank during a recent campaign.

Staff at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo took part in the weeklong campaign as part of Tenet Health Central Coast’s “Healthy Over Hungry” program.

Hospital officials say the program is employee driven and designed to help feed children whose families rely on school nutrition programs for food.

Members of Sierra’s pediatrics department on behalf of all hospital staff with Tenet Health Central Coast presented the $1,572 check to the food bank on Friday.

The money raised is estimated to be able to provide between 6,200 and 11,000 meals to local families.

