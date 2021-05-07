Local hospital shows appreciation for nurses

Nurse appreciation week starts on Thursday.

The week is intended to honor nurses and healthcare workers especially after an intense year.

Nurses from Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo celebrated by enjoying some live music.

Nurse Linda Martin is the lead singer of a band called Back Bay Betty who performed Thursday evening.

The party was beach themed and also included food and games to help the nurses relax and have some fun.

"Nursing has been through the other health care professions as well has been through a very tough year so we want to make sure that we went a little above and beyond and do some extra recognition for the nurses," said Arthur Dominguez Jr. Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer.

The week ends on May 12 on the birthday of Florence Nightingale who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

Nurses can also enjoy some freebies, Chipotle is giving away 250,000 codes for free burritos and Crocs has 10,000 free pairs on their site daily beginning May 10.

