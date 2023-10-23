Local hospitals are taking part in Socktober and so can you

Two local hospitals are working to get socks onto the feet of those in need.

Part of Tenet Health Central Coast, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton are participating in Socktober all month long with a goal of donating the collected socks to local homeless shelters.

According to Tenet Health, socks are the most request yet least donated clothing item.

This is the third year Tenet Health has participated in Socktober, which is led by Compass One Healthcare.

Tenet Health says all participating locations last year collected more than 170,000 pairs of socks and they're hoping to beat that number this year.

Donations of any types of socks made in San Luis Obispo County will be distributed locally.

Socks can be dropped off in the lobbies of both hospitals through the end of the month.

