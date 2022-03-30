Local hospitals recognized for healthcare equality

Several Central Coast hospitals recently earned the title of LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Leader for 2022.

Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria all received the title.

The honors are handed out by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The hospitals are evaluated and scored on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars -- foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care, patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement.