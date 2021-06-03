Local jewelry store plans to shut down

Serengeti West Fine Jewelers will be closing on July 31.

The business was started by Kathleen Dente and her husband in 1985.

In 1993 they moved the location of the store to the corner of Monterey and Morro street in San Luis Obispo.

Dente completely took over the business in 1996 when her husband passed away.

She has decided it's now time for her to retire and she is selling what she has left in the store.

When asked why she is retiring Dente answered, "Because it's time. It's time to have some fun and do some traveling and it's just time for me. It's a good time."

Beginning June 5 Dente will be having a closeout sale on all jewelry except for loose diamonds.

Expect discounts from 40 to 70 percent off until the store's last day at the end of July.

