Local Korean War vets honored on 70th anniversary of armistice agreement

Thursday, July 27 marked the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement. In commemoration, the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum hosted more than 30 Korean War veterans from San Luis Obispo and bordering counties for coffee, conversation, and recognition of their service.

A casual, yet meaningful gathering on the 70th anniversary of the end of the war. Oftentimes, a get-together like this results in countless handshakes and memories shared, and this one was no different.

“Just being with somebody your own age, your own experiences. Birds of a feather flock together,” said Bruce Reeve, a Korean War Navy veteran at the gathering Thursday.

Nearly two million Americans served in the Korean War, including more than 36,500 who were killed.

“There was not too much said about the Korean War,” said Louie Espinoza, a Korean War Army veteran from Santa Maria.

Often regarded as the “Forgotten War,” the Korean War began on June 25, 1950, when North Korean troops targeted strategic military points along the Korean Peninsula that were formed following World War II to divide the Soviet-backed government to the north and the American-backed government to the south.

But why was this war seemingly overshadowed by WWII and Vietnam?

“We were suddenly fighting a new enemy, someone that not long ago had been an ally. We were fighting in a situation that much of the country didn't understand,” said Bart Topham, President of Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum. “We weren't prepared for it in many ways. The whole country was just trying to recover from World War II.”

“Like they say, the ‘Forgotten War.’ A lot of the time, it is true. They tell me, ‘You're a Korean/Vietnam veteran.’ I say, ‘No, I'm a Korean veteran,’” Espinoza said. “You did what you had to do. I mean, you're young. I didn't think of the danger that you're putting yourself in. There was no danger. There was a war, you could get killed, but still, nothing to worry about.”

Reeve went to Washington, D.C. with Honor Flight Central Coast California in October of last year and spoke with KSBY Anchor Neil Hebert on the trip. Reeve cherishes every chance he gets to meet with fellow veterans.

“Things like the Honor Flight; it was just a lot of camaraderie. That honor flight was a very, very momentous occasion. It was very comforting," Reeve said.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum presented the veterans with certificates of recognition for their service.