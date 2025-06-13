Local law enforcement being sent to assist in Los Angeles

Local law enforcement is being sent to Southern California in response to "ongoing civil unrest" in the City of Los Angeles.

The request from the State Office of Emergency Services for mutual aid was received Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, 23 deputies are being sent, including members of its Mutual Aid and Public Safety (MAPS) Team, “for public safety and protecting government properties.”

The sheriff’s office states the deputies will not be used for immigration enforcement as California law prohibits local law enforcement from assisting ICE.

Also being sent are four officers from the Arroyo Grande Police Department and two officers and a commander from the Grover Beach Police Department.

“It is our hope that peace and calm is restored to Los Angeles, and our local law enforcement members are able to safely return to their homes,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said it was unable to send any staff at this time as more than 53,000 people are expected to attend Cal Poly commencement ceremonies this weekend and a few thousand are expected to turn out for a No Kings demonstration planned for Downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office previously sent 32 people from its Sheriff’s Response and Special Enforcement Teams to Los Angeles after receiving a request Sunday evening from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.