Local law enforcement compete in community softball tournament

On Saturday, Santa Maria Police and Fire Departments came out to compete in the 1st annual Battle of the Badges softball tournament.

The sporting event was organized by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, benefiting the local non-profit PLAY, Inc.

The tournament was also open to all community members, service clubs, businesses, or non-profit organizations that wanted to form a team for $100 and play for fun. All team costs were given directly to PLAY, Inc.

Held at Hagerman Sports Complex, the softball tournament started at 10 a.m. and the Battle of the Badges game began at 1 p.m. The games were free for those who came to watch and cheer on their favorite players.

"We're really expecting to just have a a lot of fun today," said Santa Maria Fire Department Chief Todd Tuggle. "I think everybody's been cooped up for a long time and works been very serious with COVID and all that's been going on in society for the last year and a half, so it's really exciting to just get out here and relax, enjoy ourselves with our fellow safety brothers and sisters."

According to the organization's website, PLAY Inc. or the People for Leisure and Youth is a non-profit that promotes and supports recreational, cultural, social, and arts programs offered by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department. More information on these programs and upcoming events benefiting PLAY Inc. can be found here.