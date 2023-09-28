Local law enforcement host annual 'Tip-A-Cop' fundraiser for Special Olympics

San Luis Obispo County law enforcement members traded in the brass badges for some aprons Wednesday at one of their annual fundraisers.

Local law enforcement participated in their annual Tip-A-Cop event, where they served community members in an effort to raise money for the San Luis Obispo County Special Olympics — something law enforcement passionately supports.

"Most of all the officers that have served have been around Special Olympics," San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said. "They have seen the athletes they see what kind of incredible human beings they are and they teach us all a lot. They are selfless, incredible human beings.“

This evening's dinner in Paso Robles included tri-tip, chicken, beans, bread, salad and drinks.

Parkinson said all of the servers serving at the dinner were local law enforcement. So far, they've raised over $1 million for the Special Olympics.

"Tip-A-Cop has evolved for this county and it has been a model not only for California and Southern California specifically, our region," Sheriff Parkinson said. "But all over the country because everything that people pay is all going to Special Olympics."

One more Tip-A-Cop event will be held tomorrow in Cambria. More details can be found on the Special Olympics of Southern California website.