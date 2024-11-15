Local moving company donating 300 turkeys to families in Northern San Luis Obispo Co.

For the third year in a row, a local business is donating turkeys to people in need in Northern San Luis Obispo County ahead of Thanksgiving.

Distributions are taking place Friday at several locations including:

· ECHO in Atascadero at 1 p.m.

· ALF Food Pantry in Atascadero at 5:30 p.m.

· People’s Self-Help Housing, Rolling Hills Apartments in Templeton at 2 p.m.

· People’s Self-Help Housing, Canyon Creek Apartments in Paso Robles at 4 p.m.

· Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Paso Robles at 11:30 a.m.

The turkeys were provided by Central Coast Moving and Storage, which has locations in Paso Robles and Santa Maria.

Three hundred turkeys were reportedly handed out Friday, which the company states is 100 more than in 2023.

“We experienced incredible support last year,” CEO and founder Austin Yarborough said in a press release. “It showed us how much this initiative means to the community, so we decided to aim higher. This year, we’re increasing our donation to 300 turkeys. As a local business, giving back to the community that has supported us is a core value, especially during the holiday season.”

A GoFundMe page was also set up “in response to public interest” for anyone interested in donating. The company states a $25 donation covers the purchase and delivery of a turkey to a family in need in the community.

