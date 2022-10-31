Watch Now
Local MPX vaccine clinics for second doses only

Pacific Pride Foundation is continuing its MPX vaccination effort this month with two clinics for second doses only
Posted at 1:58 PM, Oct 31, 2022
Pacific Pride Foundation is continuing its MPX vaccination effort this month with two clinics to help Central Coast residents get their second dose.

The clinics will occur on the following days:

  • Wednesday, November 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Family Service Agency at 105 N Lincoln St in Santa Maria
  • Monday, November 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Pacific Pride Foundation at 608 Anacapa St. Ste. A in Santa Barbara

Proof of the first dose is required.
Doses are limited, and prioritization will be given to those who meet the eligibility requirements set by the state. Only those 18 and older can receive the vaccine.

You must wait 28 days to receive your second dose of the Jynneos vaccine for MPXV. Second doses should take place as soon as possible after that time. There is no need to restart or add doses to the series if there is an extended interval between doses.

For more information about MPX, please click here.

