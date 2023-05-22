A local non-profit is making dreams come true for the terminally ill in San Luis Obispo County.

"Dream makers" partnered with McClintock's in Shell Beach to host a tequila sunrise fundraiser and live auction.

The goal of the group is to change the course of people's lives who are sick.

John Paul Dejoria, a philanthropist and Founder of Bandero tequila and Patron Tequila, was at the fundraiser and spoke to KSBY about the cause.

"Dream Makers is a great organization that my niece started and I'm a big, shall we say, follower to make people that have their last dreams or last wishes come true. Why not? We humans are all going to die one day. Why not help somebody else along the way there? That's critical, but a dream come true," said DeJoria.

His niece tells us that since 2017, Dream Makers have fulfilled 67 end of life dreams for local terminally ill adults. Right now, they are working with three other people.