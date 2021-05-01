Local non-profits advocate for better wages for Santa Maria immigrant workers

Local non-profits are rallying together to advocate for better wages and working conditions for Santa Maria immigrant workers.

Community members organized a car caravan Saturday afternoon to uplift essential workers who have been serving the city since before the pandemic.

The route began at CAUSE office on E Jones St. and drivers stopped at the fields on Suey Road to cheer on farmworkers.

Advocates decorated cars with flags, signs and artwork to bring awareness.

"We are here for their cause that we see our essential workers aren't treated essential that they are not as paid as essential and its something that matters to us, that above everything our workers are seen as people and not just profit," caravan organizer Rebeca Garcia said.

Organizers also distributed PPE to participants.

The following non-profits contributed to the caravan rally: Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and North County Coalition (including MICOP), The Fund for Santa Barbara, Future Leaders of America, Santa Barbara County Action Network, NAACP, Showing Up for Racial Justice, Truth in Recruitment, Democratic Club, United Domestic Workers, Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund, California Teachers Association, Women's March SM.