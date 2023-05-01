Local nonprofit unveils two new murals in SLO County

Two new murals have been unveiled in San Luis Obispo County by a nonprofit tourism marketing organization based in SLO County.

The artwork, commissioned by Visit SLO CAL for California Tourism Month, consists of two separate murals in SLO County cities — unveiled as part of a larger countywide art tour.

One mural, titled “Eternal Blossom,” can be found in San Luis Obispo on the Scout Coffee building downtown. The other, called “Fly to Her,” is in Cambria on the side of Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop. Exact addresses with more information can be found in the Visit SLO CAL news release.

Visit SLO CAL "Eternal Blossom" mural in San Luis Obispo.

The murals commemorate the journey of the monarch butterflies to Pismo Beach, Visit SLO Cal’s website says. Buddy Norton and Shelby Lower of Canned Pineapple Co. are the mural artists.

The larger network of murals, officially launched today, is called the “SLO CAL Mural Trail.” The trail is a self-guided tour featuring roughly 30 of some of the region’s diverse public artworks, according to Visit SLO CAL’s website. Murals can be found across SLO County.

“Art is a crucial component of the community and the SLO CAL Mural Trail is an opportunity to encourage visitors to experience all we have to offer,” Visit SLO CAL’s Chief Marketing Officer Cathy Cartier said in a release announcing the unveilings. “Visit SLO CAL celebrates the annual migration of the Monarch Butterflies and the communities that make up our unique region.”

A map of the mural locations can be found on the Visit SLO CAL Mural Trail webpage.

California Tourism Month is an official state observance meant to spotlight the economic power of tourism across California communities.