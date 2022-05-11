Local nurse writes book about experience during COVID-19 pandemic

A local nurse has written a book that she calls "a love letter to health care."

Olivia Lovejoy, an ICU nurse at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, says her book, "Emotional Triage: A Nurse's Guide to Overcoming Burnout and Compassion Fatigue," is about her experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says she didn't plan to write a book but felt compelled to write about the emotions and exhaustion she and her coworkers felt as the pandemic carried on.

Lovejoy says other nurses have told her they appreciate her book because they can relate to it.

"I noticed that my colleagues and my peers are exhausted, that they're struggling with some of their own emotional baggage that they've picked up throughout the course of these last several really difficult years, and so I put this in an easy to consume package for my people, my healthcare people," Lovejoy explained.

The book is available now on Amazon.