Local nurses celebrated with ceremony kicking off National Nurses Week

Local nurses and staff were celebrated on Monday at a local Santa Maria medical center to kick off National Nurses Week.

Over 50 nurses took part in the event held at Marian Regional Medical Center of Dignity Health, which celebrated National Nurses Week with a special ceremony.

"To be a nurse here at Marion Regional Medical Center makes me so proud,” Chief Nurse Executive of Dignity Health Candice Monge said. “Every single day I come to work and I just am full of gratitude to serve our community. And I think being a nurse gives us the opportunity to do that in such a present and meaningful way."

The ceremony featured food, live music, nursing testimonials and a blessing of all nurses. The nurses were recognized for their contributions to the healthcare industry and the Central Coast community.

Nurses from both Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital attended.

National Nurses Week begins on May 6 and ends on May 12 each year — the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is widely seen as the pioneer of modern nursing.

“As the healthcare industry continues to be challenged by a nursing shortage, we are incredibly fortunate to have such an exceptional team of nurses at Marian Regional Medical Center,” Monge said in a press release. “To patients and doctors alike, nurses are the backbone of health care. Nurses are the ones who are there for patients day in and day out, offering comfort, support, and expertise. We are proud to work alongside our nurses and grateful for the care and compassion they provide to our patients.”