Local OfficeMax location to close after more than 20 years

Central Coast shoppers will no longer be able to turn to the Office Max in Arroyo Grande when they need to restock on office supplies, furniture or electronics.

Signs went up at the store located near Walmart last week announcing the store’s closure.

“We have enjoyed serving the Arroyo Grande and surrounding communities for nearly 25 years. While we will be leaving this location in March, we hope to continue serving our customers through officedepot.com and at our Santa Maria location at 1427 South Bradley,” a media relations representative told KSBY.

Shopper Hilda Fischer of Nipomo feels online shopping is to blame.

“Well, I think it's sad because they have supplies that you can't get normally in Walmart or whatever. But the sad part of it is the online has taken over and, you know, people can go online and it's sad, but that's what's happening to our, our major stores, online shopping,” she said.

The store will be available for lease in April, according to a local realty group.