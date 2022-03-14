Local Orcutt Yarnery celebrates grand opening

Old Orcutt Yarnery opened its doors for business on Saturday, Mar 12, and held a weekend-long grand opening celebration.

One of the goals of the local business is to make yarn and other supplies more accessible to people in the area.

“Over the pandemic, it has been really hard to buy something like the yarn in person because there really hasn’t been a place," Old Orcutt Yarnery owner, Lisa Long said. "There are big box stores that have some yarns but the yarn I have is different than that."

The yarnery will offer knit and crochet classes, weekly wool gatherings, and individual help on projects.

