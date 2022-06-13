Local organization is sending food to Ukrainians in need

People in Ukraine continue to suffer due to the Russian invasion, which began nearly four months ago.

One local group is doing their part to help families experiencing a lack of food in Ukraine.

The group's work is a part of the non-profit called "Restore UA."

Central Coast native Jake Knotts who is the owner of Midstate Containers, has been traveling to the border between Poland and Ukraine since the invasion began.

His wife Anya Knotts was born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine. The couple did mission work at Chernihiv, Ukraine for 10 years, which is why this cause is so important to them.

Along with some friends, the Knotts started the non-profit Restore UA, which focuses on bringing humanitarian aid from Poland to Ukraine.

The Arroyo Grande organization is filling a container with things like flour, sugar, salt and canned foods.

They plan to send the container to Poland, which will then be transported to Ukraine for families in need.

“The best part is to be able to actually help in a real way and know that this is going to go directly into a family's hands that need help and that are suffering,” said Stephanie Sisemore, the Container Project’s organizer.

Jake Knotts is currently in Poland helping refugees.

He will stay there to help transport the container to Ukraine once it arrives.