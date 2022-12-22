Local organization looks to create more affordable housing in SLO County

A local nonprofit is looking to create more affordable housing for veterans and non-veterans in North San Luis Obispo County.

Philanthropy Faith Hope & Love’s main goal is incarceration prevention and reintegration into the community with healthier lifestyles. The organization is eyeing two pieces of property in Paso Robles to purchase and create housing and services for those in need, but they need to fund those acquisitions. Kenneth Parish, the president of Philanthropy FHL, is a retired Department of Corrections employee and saw the need to help those coming out of incarceration.

“Meeting quite a few veterans incarcerated in the California prison system, and that was the birth of the vision, the conversations that I had with many men behind the walls. Juvenile hall, youth authority, state prison, mental health, I've seen the big picture. We can just zero in on specific individuals within the county and get them into a productive situation out of harm's way,” said Parish.

“There are a lot of organizations that are already doing work for veterans in the community, and it's not going to end," said Zach McElearney, the secretary of the organization. "We're partnered with a lot of these smaller nonprofits that are out there, committed to the veterans in the community.”

For more information about Philanthropy FHL, you can reach out to Kenneth Parish at kmparish51@hotmail.com.