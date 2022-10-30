Local organizations and students to host Día de los Muertos celebration

Local organizations and high school students are keeping the tradition of Día de los Muertos, or day of the dead, alive in Santa maria.

The Día de los Muertos celebration will display 10 altars on the second level of the Santa Maria Town Center on Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

There will also be live performances, family workshops, food, a community mural and a community altar, which is in the works.

Organizers include Corazon Del Pueblo, Santa Maria Town Center, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and Santa Maria Bonita School District.