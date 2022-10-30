Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local organizations and students to host Día de los Muertos celebration

Local organizations and students to host Dia de los Muertos celebration
dia de los muertos 2021 cuesta college.jpg
Posted at 9:49 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 12:50:05-04

Local organizations and high school students are keeping the tradition of Día de los Muertos, or day of the dead, alive in Santa maria.

The Día de los Muertos celebration will display 10 altars on the second level of the Santa Maria Town Center on Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

There will also be live performances, family workshops, food, a community mural and a community altar, which is in the works.

Organizers include Corazon Del Pueblo, Santa Maria Town Center, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and Santa Maria Bonita School District.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png