Local organizations to take part in statewide "Adopt-a-Pet-Day" event

Woods Human Society and SLO County Animal Services are participating in the statewide "Adopt-a-Pet Day" event.

It's set to take place on June 1st.

The statewide adoption day is hosted by The California Animal Welfare Association, the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty.

This year, more than 150 shelters are waiving adoption fees.

The ASPCA will be providing funds to cover the cost of adoptions at participating shelters, including Woods Humane Society and SLO County Animal Services.

The purpose of this is to grant pets forever homes while also minimizing the overcrowding of shelters across California.

In a press release, CalAnimals noted that the large influx of animals being brought into shelters is due to a nationwide shortage of veterinary professionals, inflation, and pet-friendly housing restrictions.

"There has never been a better time or better selection of incredible animals ready for new homes, and we know the people of California will rise to this challenge," said Jill Tucker, CEO of CalAnimals.

If you want to partake in the event, Woods will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. and SLO animal services will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

“With 243 dogs and cats currently in our care, and hundreds more waiting to come in, Woods Humane Society is excited and grateful to participate,” says Emily L’Heureux, Woods CEO.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo and at 2300 Ramona Rd. in Atascadero.

The County of SLO Animal Services Division is located at 865 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

Dr. Eric Anderson, DVM, Animal Services Manager at SLO County Animal Services Division said that this event allows “animal Services and Woods Humane Society [to] work together to get great pets into great new homes."